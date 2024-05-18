Kerala to receive heavy rains; IMD issues red alert in some districts for three days from May 18

Thiruvananthapuram, May 18 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted extremely heavy rainfall in Kerala in the coming days and issued a red alert in some districts of the state for May 18, 19 and 20.

Advertisment

The IMD issued a red alert in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki districts for May 19 and 20. It also issued a red alert in Pathanamthitta on Saturday evening.

Additionally, an orange alert was issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, and Ernakulam for those two days.

The weather department further issued an orange alert in nine districts for May 21 and said some of them were likely to receive rains similar to that of a red alert.

Advertisment

Following the IMD forecast, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that heavy rains are expected to continue in the state for the next five days which could lead to flash floods, waterlogging, landslides and mudslides.

The CM, in a Facebook post, said that those living in hilly and low-lying areas should be ready to move to safer places or rehabilitation camps.

He also directed that trees should be trimmed and posts, boards, etc in public and private places should be secured if they pose a danger.

Advertisment

He also advised against entering rivers or other bodies of water for bathing, fishing or any other purpose during the rains and to avoid travelling to hilly areas at night.

Vijayan further said that the risk of road accidents is higher during rains and advised people to be careful.

The IMD also predicted that thunderstorms with lightning, accompanied by gusty winds, were very likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala between May 19 and 22.

Advertisment

For Saturday, it issued an orange alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rain (6 cm to 20 cm). A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 and 11 cm.

The IMD on Thursday had predicted very heavy rainfall in the state between May 18 and 20 due to the likely prevalence of strong westerly and south westerly winds in the region. PTI HMP HMP KH