Kerala to review anganwadi menu after child's request for biryani, chicken fry

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 3 (PTI) A viral video of a child requesting biryani and chicken fry instead of upma at an anganwadi is likely to prompt changes in the menu at such childcare centres in Kerala.

State Minister for Health, Women and Child Welfare, Veena George on Monday, shared the video of a child named Shanku, making such a request on her Facebook page and said the anganwadi's menu would be revised.

She said that the child made the request innocently, and it is being taken into consideration.

Sending warm regards to Shanku, his mother, and the anganwadi staff, the minister said, "The menu will be reviewed, taking Shanku's suggestion into account." George explained that various types of food are provided through anganwadis to ensure nutritional meals for children.

"Under this government, a scheme to provide eggs and milk through anganwadis has been successfully implemented. In coordination with the Department of Women and Child Development, local bodies provide a variety of foods in anganwadis," George added.

In the viral video, the child, wearing a cap, was heard innocently asking his mother, "I need 'birnani' (biryani) and 'poricha kozhi' (chicken fry) in the anganwadi instead of upma." His mother said she filmed the video when he requested while eating biryani at home, then posted it on Instagram, where it went viral.

"After seeing the video, we received calls from some people who offered biryani and chicken fry to Shanku," she told a news channel.

Netizens also supported the child's request, with some suggesting that the government should reduce the food provided to convicts in jails and offer better meals to children through anganwadis. PTI TGB SSK TGB SSK ROH