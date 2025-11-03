Kerala to set up advanced speciality hospital at Nilakkal for pilgrims, locals

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Nov 3 (PTI) The Kerala Health Department on Monday announced the construction of an advanced speciality hospital at Nilakkal, the base camp for the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple, to benefit both pilgrims and residents.

The foundation stone for the hospital will be laid on Tuesday by Health Minister Veena George.

The minister said the state-of-the-art facility is designed to serve both residents and Sabarimala pilgrims.

The hospital is being constructed on land allotted by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) at Nilakkal, at an estimated cost of Rs 6.12 crore, she said in a statement.

"The Sabarimala base camp hospital at Nilakkal is being built as part of the government’s commitment to ensure the well-being of pilgrims visiting the hill shrine," George said.

The building, spread over 10,700 sq ft, will house facilities such as three outpatient (OP) rooms, an emergency department, a nurses’ station, an ECG room, an ICU and a pharmacy.

The first floor will include an X-ray room, multiple operation theatres and a scrub area, it said.

Those expected to attend the foundation-laying ceremony include Ranni MLA Pramod Narayan, MP Anto Antony, Deputy Speaker Chittayam Gopakumar, District Panchayat President George Abraham and TDB President P S Prasanth.

Lakhs of pilgrims from across the country and abroad are expected to visit Sabarimala during the two-month annual pilgrimage season, which begins on November 17. PTI LGK SSK