Kerala to showcase R&D; strength with science-industry summit

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 30 (PTI) The Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment (KSCSTE) will host the first R&D Summit here on August 7, bringing together the state's top research minds, industries, and policy-makers on a single platform.

The summit aims to connect groundbreaking research outputs from the R&D institutions under the Science and Technology Department with real-world market needs.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the event, which features presentations, one-on-one B2B sessions, storytelling case studies, and the formal signing of Expressions of Interest (EOIs) to foster collaborations beyond the summit.

From technologies and prototypes to policy tools and services, the event will focus on identifying innovations that can be commercialised, scaled, or applied to solve pressing societal challenges, an official statement said here on Wednesday.

K P Sudheer, Executive Vice President of KSCSTE, said the summit serves as a strategic platform to bring together and connect key stakeholders, including enablers, investors, institutions, and industries.

The objective is to engage with the research and development outputs of Kerala's R&D institutions, translating innovations into solutions that benefit the wider public, he said.

"Our focus is on making research visible, actionable, and impactful. The summit is a platform for ideas to travel from lab to land, and from researchers to real users," Dr A Sabu, Member Secretary of KSCSTE, said.

The R&D Summit 2025 will showcase technologies, products, services, and policy frameworks under three thematic categories -- Technologies/Products, Service Portfolios, and Policy Innovations, the release said.

Each institution will pitch its most promising innovations, followed by reverse pitching from industry stakeholders to express their operational needs.

Stakeholders from across sectors, including Kerala Startup Mission, KSIDC, Directorate of Industries, public universities, business incubators, MSMEs, and venture capital firms are expected to participate, it said.

The summit will also serve as a policy dialogue platform to enhance Kerala's ecosystem for research commercialisation and public-oriented science, the statement added. PTI LGK KH