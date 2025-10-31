Kerala Tourism has made paradigm shift with experiential, regenerative destination offer: Minister Riyas

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) As a global brand, Kerala Tourism has made a "paradigm shift" with an inclusive, experiential, and regenerative destination that offers diverse choices to visitors to the state, Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas said.

The state government hosted 'Network Kerala B2B Tourism Meet' in Delhi to showcase its tourism offerings.

Kerala Tourism has unpacked a set of experiential products tailored to meet the demands of the domestic and international travellers as the festival and winter holiday seasons kick in, assuring visitors a "quality time" while engaging with the state's mesmeric charm and famed hospitality, the tourism department said in a statement.

Kerala has set a "new model" of sustainable and inclusive tourism development, Riyas said in his message to the event held here.

"As a global brand, Kerala Tourism has made a paradigm shift by firmly positioning it as an inclusive, experiential and regenerative destination that offers diverse choices to visitors in the length and breadth of the state," Riyas was quoted as saying in the statement.

At the event, Tourist Information Officer S Sreekumar gave a presentation highlighting the unique products and experiences of the state branded as 'God's Own Country'.

The daylong event saw stakeholders from Kerala and the national capital coming together for promoting the destination in the ongoing season.

The event concluded with a cultural programme, showcasing the state's diverse performing traditions. PTI KND VN VN