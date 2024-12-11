Kerala Tourism launches multilingual Sabarimala microsite and E-brochure

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 11 (PTI) Kerala Tourism on Wednesday launched a multi-language microsite and an e-brochure providing comprehensive information about Sabarimala.

Advertisment

Tourism and Public Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas launched the two initiatives at a function here, a Kerala Tourism release said.

The multilingual microsite (https://www.keralatourism.org/sabarimala/) provides pilgrims across the country with information about the hill shrine's traditions, customs, and culture, as well as the latest updates and geographical insights.

The site is available in five languages: English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada, the release said.

Advertisment

It also includes short footage providing all the details of southern India's prominent pilgrim site.

"The microsite and e-brochure are vital steps towards including our heritage and historical temples as part of tourism at a time when pilgrim tourism is gaining prominence worldwide," said the minister.

"The microsite will provide all the useful information for pilgrims visiting Sabarimala and help them have a comfortable and seamless pilgrimage experience. More projects are in the pipeline to promote pilgrim tourism in the state," he added.

Advertisment

The microsite includes details of other important temples near Sabarimala, a detailed route map, and hotel facilities near temples, which will help pilgrims travel from other states.

It also features a dedicated gallery with hundreds of pictures related to Sabarimala.

"The microsite and e-brochure will be valuable and credible sources for pilgrims from across the country to learn more about Sabarimala and plan their pilgrimage safely and securely," Tourism Director Sikha Surendran said.

Advertisment

The content-rich e-brochure is a virtual travel guide that provides information on how to plan your pilgrimage, places to stay, and contact numbers for authorities, the release said. PTI TGB TGB KH