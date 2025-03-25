Kerala Tourism unveils new theme song after a decade to boost destination appeal

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 25 (PTI) The Kerala Tourism department unveiled a new theme song on Tuesday, marking its first in a decade, as part of efforts to expand into new regions and strengthen the state's appeal as a top tourist destination.

Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas along with Corporation Mayor Arya Rajendran and five MLAs representing various constituencies released the theme song at a function, presided over by the Mayor, here. MLAs V K Prashanth, K M Sachin Dev, K U Jenish Kumar, Najeeb Kanthapuram and M Vijin attended.

The theme song video encapsulates as many as 100 visuals of Kerala's heritage, arts, culture and picturesque landscape from North to South.

Apart from Kerala Tourism's novel initiatives like Heli Tourism and Caravan Tourism, the visually stunning video also features emerging segments such as Farm Tourism and Adventure Tourism.

The four-minute-long theme song is penned by Manoj Kuroor and composed and sung by Sreevalsan J Menon, an official release said here.

Noting that the theme song depicts a cross-section of the state, Riyas said it has been released as part of catapulting tourism to new regions, especially to East Asia, under the 'Look East' policy to buttress Kerala Tourism's marketing campaigns and exploring new markets in the countries of the region.

According to him, along with traditional markets such as Europe and the Middle East, the state must also focus on attracting tourists from other regions.

Riyas said the Department of Tourism, in collaboration with Malaysian Airlines, will host around 40 tour operators and 15 social media influencers from eight countries, including China, Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, and New Zealand, in the state capital in April to showcase the state's picturesque landscape and immense tourism potential.

"In August, a conclave on MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) tourism will be conducted in Kochi. Besides, an Ayurveda-Wellness conclave has also been planned in Kozhikode by bringing together tour operators and major stakeholders," he informed. PTI TGB TGB ROH