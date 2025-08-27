Kerala Tourism wins PATA award for 'Most Engaging Social Media Campaign'

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 27 (Kerala) Reaffirming the success of its digital strategy to connect with travellers, Kerala Tourism on Wednesday won the coveted PATA Gold Award 2025 for the ‘Most Engaging Social Media Campaign’.

State Minister for Tourism and Public Works P A Mohamed Riyas received the prestigious award at the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) award ceremony in Bangkok this evening, a statement said here.

The event brought top tourism sector stakeholders from around the world.

The Minister received the award from Peter Semone, PATA Chair, Noor Ahmad Hamid, PATA CEO and Macao Government Tourism Office representative Maria Helena De Senna Fernandes, it said.

PATA Gold Awards 2025 ceremony was hosted on the sidelines of PATA Travel Mart at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, in Bangkok.

PATA awards honour exceptional achievements in the travel and tourism industry in the Asia Pacific region. The awards were judged by a distinguished panel of 25 independent experts, it said.

“Kerala Tourism’s efforts to engage domestic and international tourists on the diversity of Kerala’s tourist destinations through innovative and trending online content has yielded massive response and this award is a shining recognition of our efforts in that direction,” said Riyas after receiving the award.

This is not the first time that Kerala is bestowed with the PATA Gold award which celebrates the success stories in sustainable and inclusive tourism development, the Minister added.

Sreedhanya Suresh, Additional Director (General), Kerala Tourism was also present on the occasion.

Earlier, the Kerala Pavilion was formally inaugurated by Nagesh Singh, Ambassador of India to Thailand, it said.

The meme-based digital makeover of Kerala Tourism, blending humour, cultural relevance, and storytelling, has received widespread online engagement.

By turning traditional promotion into a two-way conversation, it showcased Kerala’s natural beauty and traditions and also set a new benchmark for interactive tourism marketing in the Asia-Pacific region, the statement added. PTI LGK ROH