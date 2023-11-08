Kerala Tourism's pavilion adjudged the best at World Travel Market

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 8 (PTI) Kerala Tourism's pavilion at the just concluded World Travel Market (WTM) in London has won the best stand award, besides basking in the limelight right from day one at the leading international travel and hospitality fair that began on November 6, an official release said here on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Kerala also stood out with its unique products on display at the show with travel and tourism industry majors from around the world showing keen interest in the state as an all-season experiential tourism hub attracting visitors from niche markets across continents, it said.

"It's really a big recognition for Kerala to win the award at one of world's largest tourism fairs. This is one of the latest in a series of international honours that came by Kerala in recent months," Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas said.

"Kerala made a big impact at WTM 2023 where visitors to our stand, mostly representatives from global travel and hospitality majors, showed keen interest in our products and initiatives," said State Tourism Secretary K Biju, who led the state's delegation to WTM.

The Kerala Tourism pavilion, which stood on a 126 sq m space, was themed 'The Magical Everyday', celebrating the festivals of Kerala. The central attraction of the stand was the huge 'Kettu Kala' -- a gigantic model of a pair of bulls.

Biju received the award on Wednesday on behalf of Kerala Tourism. PTI TGB ANE