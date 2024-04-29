Kerala transport minister seeks report on alleged misconduct towards woman mayor by bus driver

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 29 (PTI) Kerala Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar on Monday sought a report from the KSRTC managing director in connection with a complaint lodged by Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran alleging that a driver of a state-run bus misbehaved with her and her family.

Meanwhile, the driver alleged that police have refused to register a case lodged by him against the mayor for blocking the bus in the middle of the road. He also said that the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) authorities have asked him not to report for duty.

The mayor and her family on Saturday night got into a heated argument with the KSRTC bus driver after blocking the vehicle at Palayam junction. The mayor alleged that he (driver) made sexually suggestive gestures at them.

She claimed that the driver was rash and negligent and they intervened after the bus was about to hit their car from behind.

When she and her sister-in-law looked at the driver through the window panes on the back, he allegedly made sexually suggestive gestures at them and overtook their vehicle, the mayor alleged.

However, the driver told the media that it was the mayor and her family who created the problems.

"She blocked the bus and caused issues. I will pursue the matter legally," he said.

He also alleged that the police have not registered any case based on his complaint.

Meanwhile, the Cantonment police have recorded the statement of the mayor.

The mayor denied the allegation that the state-run passenger bus was blocked for not giving way to her private car.

"The issue was not about giving way to the car. We stopped the bus because he made sexually suggestive gestures," the mayor said.

She also alleged that there are already two cases against him, one of which was for showing similar lewd gestures at a woman.

Video footage aired by news channels showed the mayor and her co-passengers in the car engaging in heated arguments with the bus driver after blocking the vehicle at Palayam junction on Saturday.

Police had arrested the driver based on the mayor's complaint that he misbehaved with her. He was released as the case was registered as a bailable offence, police said.

The driver had alleged that the mayor's vehicle attempted to overtake the KSRTC bus on the wrong side.

He claimed that the mayor's husband, MLA K M Sachin Dev, forced passengers to get off from the bus after blocking it on the road.

The driver also said that he was not aware that Arya Rajendran was the mayor and Sachin Dev was an MLA.

The couple, along with their family members, were on their way to attend some personal matters.

The mayor claimed that the driver shouted at them when they questioned his alleged misbehaviour. PTI RRT RRT KH