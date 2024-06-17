Kerala: Twins' bodies found in water pit

Kasaragod, Jun 17 (PTI) Two children of a family were found dead in a water pit formed on a laterite stone quarry near their house at Hosdurg here, police said.

Police identified the victims as Sreedev and Sudev.

Both are studying in fifth standard at a nearby school, police said, adding that they went to play.

"They left in the evening for playing. But locals later found their cycles and slippers near the quarry and upon inspecting, found their bodies," police said.

Police have registered a case and the bodies have been shifted to Pariyaram medical college for postmortem. PTI RRT RRT SA