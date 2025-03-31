Kerala: Two arrested in Rs 36 lakh 'digital arrest' scam

Kochi, Mar 31 (PTI) Two persons, key accused in a Rs 36 lakh online scam involving a ‘digital arrest’ were arrested, police said.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Fayas Fawad (21) and Asimul Mujasin (21), both residents of Kottakkal, Malappuram.

The arrests were made on Sunday in Kottakkal as part of the ongoing investigation.

The duo allegedly routed the defrauded money through mule bank accounts, police added.

According to the police, a 'mule account' is a bank account used by criminals for illegal financial transactions, including money laundering.

The arrests were carried out by a team from the Ernakulam Town South Police Station.

Police officials stated that further investigations are underway to identify and apprehend more suspects involved in the scam.

Digital arrest is a cybercrime tactic where fraudsters falsely claim authority to detain individuals through phone calls or online channels. PTI ARM SSK ARM SSK KH