Kerala: Two children died as autorickshaw plunges into stream

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Nov 26 (PTI) Two children died after an autorickshaw carrying school students overturned into a stream in this district on Wednesday evening, police said.

The accident occurred at Thoombakkulam in Konni.

The victims were identified as Adhilakshmi (9) and Yadukrishnan (4).

Six children and the driver were in the vehicle. The body of the second child was recovered after a search by Fire and Rescue Services personnel.

The children were students of Sree Narayana School.

The autorickshaw was taking them home after school when the accident occurred.

According to initial information, the driver swerved after seeing a snake on the road, causing the vehicle to overturn into the stream.

Fire and Rescue teams from Pathanamthitta and Konni, along with the police, took part in the rescue operation.

The injured driver and the other children were admitted to a hospital in Pathanamthitta.

Two of the children suffered head injuries, and another had an injury to the hand. PTI COR TGB SSK