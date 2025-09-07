Kerala: Two held for liquor theft worth Rs 25,000

Palakkad (Kerala), Sep 7 (PTI) Police on Sunday arrested two men for allegedly stealing liquor worth Rs 25,000 from a Kerala State Beverages Corporation (KSBC) outlet at Kollengode here.

The accused were identified as Ravi (53) of Peechampadam, Nenmeni, and Muraleedharan (48) of Payilur, Kollengode.

According to police, the duo broke into the outlet on Friday morning, on Thiruvonam, by dismantling a tin-sheet wall and decamped with several 500 ml bottles and a premium liquor bottle worth Rs 2,100.

In total, liquor worth Rs 25,000 was stolen, the FIR said.

CCTV footage helped police identify Muraleedharan, already accused in several theft cases. His interrogation led to Ravi’s arrest, they said.

Police said the men sold the 500 ml bottles at higher rates, taking advantage of the Onam dry day, while consuming the premium liquor themselves.

Both were produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody, they added. PTI TBA LGK SSK