Kannur (Kerala), Jun 29 (PTI) Two school students drowned in a pond near their house at Echoor here on Saturday, police said.

Echoor residents Aadhil Bin Mohammed (12) and Mohammed Misbul Amir (12) drowned in the pond at around 1 pm.

"Another boy who was with them informed the locals. They took the boys to a nearby hospital, but the students could not be saved," police said.