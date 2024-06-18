Kerala: Two women labourers killed in lightning strike

Kollam (Kerala), Jun 18 (PTI) Two women were killed, and another person suffered injuries after they were struck by lightning in different incidents in Kerala on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Sarojam and Rajani, two MGNREGA labourers hailing from Edakkunnam here. They met with the tragedy while engaging in their daily work on a property in Maniyar near Punalur, police said.

In another incident, a fisherman suffered injuries and his boat was damaged near Panamgadu in Ernakulam district due to lightning. Similarly, a house at northern Kannur was also damaged, local people said. PTI LGK KH