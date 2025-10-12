Kerala: Two-year-old boy dies after old drill machine falls on him

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 12 (PTI) A two-year-old boy, who had been undergoing treatment after an old drilling machine fell on him, died at a private hospital here on Sunday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Dhruv, a resident of West Fort. According to police, the boy had been fighting for his life since the accident occurred two days ago at his home.

"It was an old drill machine and not in working condition. The boy accidentally pulled it down by its wire, and the machine fatally hit his forehead, causing critical injuries," a police officer said.

The incident took place on the day the family was hosting a function at the house, police added. PTI LGK SSK