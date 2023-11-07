Kerala, UK share common responsibility to preserve marine biodiversity, says CM Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 7 (PTI) Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said both Kerala and the United Kingdom share a common responsibility to preserve the ocean and its biodiversity for future generations.

Kerala and the UK are both coastal regions, with the ocean playing a significant role in their livelihoods and well-being, he said.

While addressing the "UK in Kerala Week," organised by the British High Commission here, the CM said one of the key challenges being faced by both regions is the protection of the environment and marine resources.

He said he was happy to launch the marine litter educational packs, which contain handouts for children, in Malayalam.

Noting that it was a wonderful initiative to promote scientific knowledge and environmental awareness among school children and teachers, Vijayan said he commended the British High Commission in India and the Centre for Environment, Fisheries, and Aquaculture Science, UK, for their efforts in developing the packs.

He called the UK a global leader in marine sciences and conservation and hailed the support it extended to developing countries in tackling marine problems and climate change.

Vijayan said Kerala is also committed to the sustainable management of marine resources.

"I believe that there is great potential for collaboration between the UK and Kerala in the fields of marine science and conservation. We can share our knowledge, expertise, and best practices. We can also support each other in implementing our sustainable development goals," he said.

He said another area of collaboration between the two regions is educational research.

Both the United Kingdom and Kerala value democracy, diversity and development, and both aspire to create a more prosperous, sustainable, and inclusive future for their respective people, he said.

That's why both regions have been working together in various fields like healthcare, IT, education, trade, and investment, Vijayan said, adding that the relationship between Kerala and the UK is alive with opportunities.

The CM also wished King Charles' birthday party in Kochi on November 9 a grand success.

"I believe that together we can achieve our common goals and overcome our common challenges," he added.

Chandru Iyer, the UK's Deputy High Commissioner to Kerala and Karnataka, was also present during the function. PTI LGK SS