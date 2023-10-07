Kerala unit of JD(S) 'rejects' decision to join NDA, says it is with Left front

Kochi, Oct 7 (PTI) The Kerala unit of Janata Dal (Secular) on Saturday rejected the decision of the party leadership to join the NDA and said it will stand firm with the Left front in the state.

After the state committee meeting held here, JD(S) state president, Mathew T Thomas, said the high command made the announcement without discussion in any party forum.

The party has a four decade-long association with the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front and it will continue, he said.

H D Deve Gowda-led JD(S) joined the NDA in September and forged an alliance with BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"The national leadership made the announcement without discussion in any party forum. The declaration to join hands with the BJP was against the organisational policy. The Kerala unit of JD(S) is not in favour of it," Thomas told the media, rejecting the announcement made by its national president.

The clarification came days after the Congress slammed the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala for retaining JD(S) as its ally even after the party's national leadership announced ties with the BJP.

The opposition Congress had accused the CPI(M) of providing "political protection" to JD(S). PTI RRT RRT KH