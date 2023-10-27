Kerala unit of JD(S) rejects national leadership's decision to join NDA

Kochi, Oct 27 (PTI) The Kerala unit of the Janata Dal (Secular), an ally of the ruling Left in the state, on Friday rejected the national leadership's decision to join the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), saying it was contrary to the political resolution adopted by the party's national plenum.

The JD(S) state unit also claimed that party supremo H D Deve Gowda's decision was not endorsed by its entire national leadership.

"The entire party leadership did not endorse the decision to align with the NDA. The decision to join the NDA fold was solely made by National President Deve Gowda and his son former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy.

"This decision was taken by deviating from the political resolution adopted by the national plenum of the party," President of the JD(S) Kerala unit and MLA Mathew T Thomas said.

He was talking to reporters after the party leadership's meeting here.

Thomas said the state unit stands by the resolution adopted by it on October 7, opposing the national leadership's decision. Neither the national executive committee nor the national committee have officially sanctioned such a move, Thomas, who is also a former Kerala minister, said.

Strongly criticising Deve Gowda, he said that by opposing the approved political resolution, he effectively rendered himself a "non-national president" of the party.

Highlighting the ideological rift, Thomas pointed out that the BJP and its allies remain political adversaries of the JD(S), and reinforced the Kerala unit's commitment to the party's original principles.

He also noted that several state units across the country are in dissent against the central leadership's decision, signalling a broader discord within the party.

"We are witnessing similar movements in various state units, including Kerala," Thomas added.

He also clarified that the party's state unit is not facing any issues from the ruling Left in Kerala, underscoring that their stance is independent of any external pressures.

The CPI(M) had defended retaining Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty of the JD(S) in the state. The party had said there was no need to remove Krishnankutty from the Kerala cabinet as the state unit of the JD(S) has clarified that they "stand strong" with the Left front.

On October 7, the Kerala unit of the JD(S) had declared that it would continue to remain with the Left Democratic Front (LDF), rejecting the party leadership's decision to join the NDA. PTI TGB ANE