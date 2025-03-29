Kerala University MBA answer sheets go missing, uproar over re-exam decision

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 29 (PTI) The disappearance of answer sheets belonging to 71 MBA students from the custody of a teaching faculty at Kerala University has sparked controversy in the state, with the opposition UDF citing it as an example of "mismanagement" and "excessive politicisation" of the higher education sector.

The answer sheets for the "Project Finance" subject from the third-semester examination of the 2022-24 batch went missing after being handed over to the faculty for evaluation months ago.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan on Saturday accused the university of covering up the issue by delaying the results even after the course was completed.

Responding to the allegations, Higher Education Minister R Bindu admitted that the faculty’s actions amounted to "gross negligence" and assured that the government would initiate legal action against him.

"The government is taking the matter with utmost seriousness. The university will escalate the issue to the state police chief," she told the media on Saturday.

The minister further suggested that the missing answer sheets could be part of a "planned" move.

"The faculty member remained silent throughout, which indicates a serious lapse on his part," Bindu added.

Satheesan, in a statement, alleged that the missing answer sheets were yet another example of how the government's "mismanagement and politicisation" have harmed the higher education sector.

He said the future of students has become uncertain due to the loss of their answer sheets.

"The university has now asked students to retake an examination conducted 10 months ago. Punishing students for a mistake made by the university is unacceptable," the LoP said.

The incident came to light after the faculty member, a native of Palakkad, reportedly informed university authorities that the answer sheets had gone missing from his custody during a bike journey.

As the controversy escalated, Pramod, the faculty member, on Saturday blamed the university’s practice of allowing teachers to evaluate answer sheets from home.

"I am ready to fight this issue legally," he told a TV channel.

Meanwhile, students have expressed concern and dissatisfaction over the university's decision to conduct a re-examination in light of the missing answer sheets.