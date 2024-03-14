Kerala University Youth Festival: Margamkali competition judge, arrested in bribery case found dead

Kannur, Mar 14 (PTI) A judge of the Margamkali competition, who was arrested last week over allegations of bribery for manipulating competition results of the Kerala University Youth Festival, was found dead at his residence last night, police said on Thursday.

Shaji (51), who was out on bail, was found dead after consuming poison, in his room at around 7.30 PM on Wednesday. police said.

"The family found the body and informed us," police said, adding that inquest proceedings will be held today.

They have also found a suicide note purportedly written by the deceased in which he claims he was innocent and that he had not received any money.

Police said the note also says that he had given marks to those who deserve it.

Shaji and two trainers, Jomet and Sooraj were arrested by the Thiruvananthapuram police on Saturday over allegations of bribery to manipulate the results of the Margamkali competition held as part of the Kerala University Youth Festival.

The competition was cancelled after the controversy.

The Youth Festival itself was later suspended on March 11 by the Vice-Chancellor due to various complaints and incidents of student violence. PTI RRT RRT SS