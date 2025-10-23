Kerala unveils Vision 2031 to transform state into premier industrial hub

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 23 (PTI) The Kerala government here on Thursday unveiled 'Vision 2031', an ambitious roadmap to transform the state into an industrial powerhouse and one of India’s leading investment destinations, Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation Limited (KSIDC) said.

At a function organised by the Department of Industries and Commerce in association with KSIDC here, Industries Minister P Rajeev released a document outlining a series of mega projects aimed at developing world-class industrial infrastructure and boosting employment.

Rajeev said the plan envisions "structural reforms and strategic initiatives" including dedicated industrial corridors, port-led economic zones, and a strong innovation ecosystem. "The Vision 2031 document sets out a comprehensive strategy to transform Kerala into India’s premier industrial destination through sustainable development, innovation hubs, and a robust manufacturing base," he said.

A key reform will be the amendment of the Single Window Clearance Board Act to facilitate the creation of industrial townships and special investment zones.

The government will also establish a Kerala University for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship through a public-private partnership to equip youth with industry-relevant skills and foster innovation, a press release from KSIDC said.

Among the major projects announced is the Vizhinjam Outer Area Growth Corridor, which aims to develop the area around the Vizhinjam port into a global economic hub, along with a Kochi Global City project covering 358 acres as part of the Kochi-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor. The Kochi Global City alone is projected to generate 1.2 lakh direct and 3.6 lakh indirect jobs.

The document also proposes 200 Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and an Aero-Defence and Drone Cluster in Thiruvananthapuram.

Utilising the potential of Malabar, a Biotech and Life Sciences Campus and an ESDM (Electronic System Design and Manufacturing) and Power Electronics Campus will be established as part of the Kozhikode-Malappuram Industrial Cluster, the press release added.

In addition, Arena Malabar (Kerala Sports Metropolis) will be a multi-sectoral mega project integrating sports, industry, and healthcare — serving as a comprehensive healthcare centre for athletes, while also housing facilities for manufacturing sports equipment, KSIDC said.

A Kannur-Kasaragod Industrial Corridor is also being envisioned across more than 2,000 acres, focusing on sectors such as fintech, IT-ITeS, AI and robotics, handlooms, and logistics. A mega food processing park in Kollam will focus on value addition of spices, seafood, coconut products, and cashew, the statement said. There are also plans to set up a maritime and marine park in Alappuzha.

The Vision 2031 document gives importance to setting up a medical biotech hub on 500 acres in Thiruvananthapuram and a mega industrial city integrating small industries on 2,000 acres in Kottayam.

KSIDC said that a Robotics Park and a Gem and Jewellery Park, focusing on robotics production and research, will be set up in Thrissur. A Wayanad Coffee Park and Palakkad Graphene Aurora Park are also part of Vision 2031.

The Green Hydrogen Valley project will be operational by 2031, with Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram as the primary hubs. Facilities will also be provided for converting homes into business centres to promote entrepreneurship, KSIDC said.

The Industries Department is implementing the Mission One Lakh MSME Scaling Scheme, which aims to strengthen small and medium enterprises by targeting one lakh nano-micro enterprises, it said.

As part of the development of industrial parks, the government plans to establish 50 campus industrial parks, 100 private industrial parks, and 25 expatriate industrial parks. These projects are expected to help Keltron achieve an annual turnover of Rs 2,000 crore.

Complementing the plan, Adani Vizhinjam Port CEO Pradeep Jayaraman said Kerala’s capital was uniquely positioned to become "the next Singapore of India" owing to its geographical advantage and proactive industrial policy.

"If any place in the country has the potential to become the next Singapore, it is Thiruvananthapuram," Jayaraman said.

The proximity of the seaport and airport — just 30 minutes apart — is a rare advantage, he said.

He said Adani Ports would soon begin Phase 2 expansion of Vizhinjam, adding 800 metres of berth followed by another 1,200 metres, making it one of India’s longest continuous berths. "We aim to enhance multi-cargo handling capability to boost import and export potential," he said.

Other industry leaders expressed optimism about Kerala’s new industrial push. Ramesh Kannan, CEO of Kaynes Technologies, announced a Rs 500-crore investment to set up an electronic assembly unit in Perumbavoor, creating up to 4,000 engineering jobs across three phases.

BPCL CMD Sanjay Khanna said the company would fund startups focusing on decarbonisation and artificial intelligence, while Western India MD Mayan Mohammed stressed the need for future-ready industrial parks to attract large-scale investments.

KINFRA MD Santhosh Koshy Thomas said work on an upcoming industrial smart city in Palakkad would begin on November 15 and be completed within 42 months.

The event also featured sessions on Kerala's MSME ecosystem, legacy industries, and new value chains.