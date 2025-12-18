Kerala Vigilance books DIG for bribery

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 18 (PTI) A case has been registered against a DIG, Prisons for allegedly demanding and accepting bribes from prisoners and their relatives here, Vigilance officials said on Thursday.

According to officials of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB), the case was registered against Deputy Inspector General M K Vinod Kumar, who works at the Prison Department headquarters.

VACB officials said that based on information received, the case was registered by Special Investigation Unit-II under Sections 7A (taking undue advantage to influence a public servant by corrupt or illegal means) and 7B (public servant accepting or obtaining undue advantage or bribe) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

VACB officials said a preliminary probe was conducted following a tip-off that Kumar allegedly accepted bribes from prisoners and their relatives for sanctioning parole or other facilities in jail.

Officials on the probe team said the money was allegedly received from relatives via UPI transactions into the accounts of Kumar's relatives.

VACB officials said the investigation also revealed transactions involving a relative of notorious criminal Kodi Suni, the prime accused in the sensational murder of RMP leader TP Chandrasekharan in 2012.

VACB officials said they are collecting information from officials of the jail department.

They are also collecting transaction details and bank statements of Kumar and his relatives.

Kumar will be interrogated soon as part of the probe, a VACB official said.

Meanwhile, the VACB has filed a report to the state government recommending Kumar's suspension from service until the investigation is completed.

VACB officials said the probe could be affected if Kumar continues at the Prison headquarters.

They also said a probe would be recommended to check whether the officer accumulated wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income. PTI TBA TBA SA