Kerala recommends CBI probe against LoP Satheesan over FCRA violation

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala VACB has recommended a CBI probe against Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly V D Satheesan for alleged irregularities in collecting funds from abroad in connection with a rehabilitation project, official sources said on Saturday.

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau's (VACB) report containing the recommendation has been submitted to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, they said.

According to the report, the vigilance department has sought a CBI probe citing alleged violations of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA).

It pointed out that Satheesan had travelled abroad after obtaining permission from the Central government for a private visit and allegedly collected funds overseas, which were later transferred to accounts in Kerala.

The vigilance report recommends a CBI investigation under section 3(2)(a) (that prohibits any person residing in India, or any Indian citizen residing abroad, from accepting foreign contributions on behalf of a political party) of the FCRA Act 2010, sources said.

When reporters sought his reaction about the development in Wayanad, Satheesan said he would fight the matter personally and politically.