Kerala: VPS Lakeshore Hospital launches Centre for Complex Head and Neck Cancer

Kochi, Oct 18 (PTI) VPS Lakeshore Hospital said it has launched the Centre for Complex Head and Neck Cancer (CCHNC), a dedicated facility for treating complex, recurrent, and rare head and neck cancers.

Authorities claim the CCHNC is a world-class quaternary referral centre, designed to provide comprehensive, cutting-edge care for the most challenging head and neck cancers.

Led by internationally acclaimed clinicians and supported by a multidisciplinary team of experts, the centre specialises in complex, recurrent, metastatic, and difficult-to-diagnose head and neck cancers, they said.

“Our mission is to deliver world-class, multidisciplinary cancer care by integrating cutting-edge technology, precision genomic diagnosis, advanced multidisciplinary treatment expertise, and holistic rehabilitation, ensuring every patient has access to treatment of global standards close to home,” said Dr Moni Abraham Kuriakose, senior consultant and head of the department of head and neck oncology.

SK Abdulla, managing director of VPS Lakeshore Hospital, said the launch of CCHNC will provide the most advanced and compassionate cancer care in Kerala.

“By bringing together world-class expertise, state-of-the-art technology, and global collaborations, we aim to provide patients with access to the highest standards of cancer treatment right here in Kochi,” he said.

Hospital authorities said the centre offers advanced diagnostics, precision-guided and robotic surgeries, minimally invasive procedures, jaw-in-a-day reconstruction, and genomic-based targeted therapies.

Patients also receive comprehensive rehabilitation, including speech and swallowing therapy, dental care, physiotherapy, psycho-oncology, and palliative support, they added. PTI TBA SSK