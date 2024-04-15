Kerala will ensure its voice is heard in Parliament this time: PM Modi

Thrissur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday assured that Kerala will ensure its voice is heard in Parliament after the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Campaigning for the BJP-led NDA candidates in the Lok Sabha polls here, he said that it will be a year of progress in Kerala and referred to the various promises and development programmes mentioned in the BJP's manifesto -- called 'Modi ki Guarantee' -- that was released on Sunday.

The PM also promised that once the NDA government comes back to power for a third time, it will commence survey work for ensuring bullet trains in north, east and south India similar to the bullet train between Ahmedabad and Mumbai.

He also attacked the Congress by alleging that it created a weak image of India in the world, while the BJP had built the country into a strong nation.

Modi said that what happened in the country in the last 10 years of NDA rule was only a trailer as a lot more is left to be done for Kerala and India.

He also accused the Left government of hindering Centre's development programmes in the southern state and alleged that the Left front will ruin Kerala like it did in other states where it was in power in the past.

Modi also attacked the CPI(M)-led government in the state by referring to the Karuvannur Cooperative bank scam and accusing the Left party of looting money belonging to the poor.

Besides his public meeting in Kunnamkulam, there will be another one in Kattakkada in Thiruvananthapuram district in the afternoon.

This is Modi's sixth visit to the state. He had last come to Kerala on March 19 when he held a massive road show in Palakkad district.

His Palakkad road show followed his participation at a public meeting in Pathanamthitta town on March 15, where he rallied support for NDA candidates contesting in the southern Kerala constituencies.

Prior to that, he had visited the state twice in January and once in February. These visits included both official and party functions.

Polling in Kerala for the general elections will be held on April 26 for all 20 constituencies.