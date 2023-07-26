Kerala will get one more Vande Bharat train soon, claims state BJP chief after meeting Railway Minister

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 26 (PTI) The Indian Railways will introduce one more Vande Bharat Express in Kerala soon, BJP state president K Surendran said on Wednesday.

Surendran said an assurance in this regard has been received from Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw today.

After meeting Vaishnaw in New Delhi, Surendran said the new Vande Bharat train will run from northern Kasaragod to southern Thiruvananthapuram.

He said the Vande Bharat train was widely accepted by the people, and the introduction of one more train service would help in solving the state's travel woes.

In a statement, Surendran also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Railway Minister for sanctioning one more new train to the state.

The state's first Vande Barat Express was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 25. PTI TGB HDA