Kerala will lose its identity if BJP-RSS gain prominence: Pinarayi Vijayan

Kannur (Kerala), Oct 20 (PTI) Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Monday said Kerala would lose its unique identity if the BJP and RSS gained prominence in the state.

Speaking after inaugurating a CPI(M) office building here, Vijayan cautioned people against the rise of the Sangh Parivar’s ideology and urged them to remain vigilant.

Referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent remarks in Kochi that the BJP would secure 25 per cent votes in the upcoming local body polls and a majority in the subsequent elections, Vijayan said the people of Kerala should treat such claims seriously.

"If the ideology represented by the RSS gains strength here, Kerala will not remain the same. Today we have the freedom to wear what we want, eat as we wish and worship anywhere. In states where the RSS has dominance, people are attacked and even killed over what they eat or wear," he said.

Vijayan alleged that the Sangh Parivar was attempting to distort Kerala’s culture and communal harmony by interfering in religious traditions, including Sabarimala.

"Along with Lord Ayyappa, Vavar also has a place in Sabarimala’s tradition. But the Sangh Parivar cannot tolerate that a Muslim holds such a position, and hence they try to misrepresent Vavar’s identity," he said.

According to legends Vavar is the Muslim companion of Lord Ayyappa. Devotees reach Sabarimala via Erumely, where Vavar’s mosque is located. He warned that if such forces gained influence, Sabarimala’s inclusive character would be lost.

Chief minister said Kerala’s renaissance movements had transformed a caste-ridden society into a progressive one, and attempts were now being made to reverse those gains.

"Each vote given to the BJP will damage Kerala’s real identity. The people must realise this and take a stand," he said.

Vijayan also criticised the previous UDF government (2011–16), saying it had left the state’s exchequer empty and caused a setback in development, while the LDF government, since 2016, had revived growth in all sectors. PTI TBA TBA ADB