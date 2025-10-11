Kerala witnessing reverse migration of professionals: Minister Rajeev

Kochi, Oct 11 (PTI) Industries Minister P Rajeev on Saturday said Kerala is witnessing a reverse migration of professionals, reflecting a resurgence of high-end job and business opportunities in the state.

Inaugurating the Kerala Cyber Suraksha Summit 2025 organised by F9 Infotech here, the minister said around 40,000 professionals working abroad had returned to Kerala in the first seven months of 2025.

In a press release issued by F9 Infotech, Rajeev said professional networking platform LinkedIn had also highlighted the reverse migration trend.

“The reverse migration of professionals is a sign of the resilience of Kerala’s economy and its strong growth prospects,” he said.

He also announced that Dubai-based F9 Infotech would offer 24/7 cybersecurity monitoring and alerting services free of cost to the first 500 companies that register within the next 30 days.

“This initiative will help Kerala’s startups, MSMEs, and growing enterprises gain professional-grade insights into their vulnerabilities, defences, and preparedness—which are often limited due to cost and resource constraints,” he added.

Cybersecurity expert Gopan Sivasankaran, Director (Middle East) of cybersecurity firm Sophos, said cybercrime has grown into the world’s third-largest economy after the US and China, with an estimated annual impact of USD 10.5 trillion.

In his keynote address, Sivasankaran highlighted the growing challenges posed by cyber threats and the need for a robust security architecture to counter emerging risks.

The Kerala Cyber Suraksha Summit 2025 (KCSS), which focused on strengthening the cyber resilience of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and startups, was organised by F9 Infotech in association with the Government of Kerala and the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), the release said.

Kerala Startup Mission Director Lt Cdr (Retd) Sajith Kumar E V, Jayakumar Mohanachandran, CEO of F9 Infotech, and Rajesh Radhakrishnan, CTO of F9 Infotech, also spoke at the event. PTI TBA SSK