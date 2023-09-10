Kerala: Woman accuses police officer of physical assault following row over not giving side to another vehicle

Kozhikode (Kerala), Sep 10 (PTI) A woman has alleged that a police officer physically assaulted her following a dispute with some persons over not giving side to their vehicle in Kozhikode district of Kerala.

According to an officer of Kakkur police station, where the woman lodged a complaint, the incident occurred late Saturday night.

"Two groups of persons travelling in two separate vehicles got into an argument over one car not giving way to the other. One group called a relative who is in the police. There was some scuffle between the two groups.

"Some members of both sides were admitted in hospital for treatment and cross complaints have been filed by them," the officer said.

He also said that cases were lodged on complaints by both sides.

On being asked about the alleged role of a police officer in the incident, he said that the matter was being investigated and further details would be available later. PTI HMP HMP KH