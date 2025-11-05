Kerala: Woman arrested for throwing baby boy into well

Kannur (Kerala), Nov 5 (PTI) A woman was arrested for allegedly killing her two-month-old baby by throwing him into a well in this district, police said.

The incident took place on Monday morning at Kurumathur in Taliparamba, and the arrest of the accused (identified as Mubashira) was recorded on Wednesday, they said.

According to police, the infant, Amish Alan, was found dead after being thrown into a well located near the bathroom of the house.

"Mubashira initially claimed that the child slipped and fell into the well while she was bathing him. However, since the well had both a grill and a cover, her statement raised suspicion," a police officer said.

Relatives told police that the child had accidentally slipped from her hands while being showered.

The well, though covered with a grill, had a small open portion near the bathroom through which the baby reportedly fell.

Hearing the screams of the family members, neighbours rushed to the spot and pulled the child out of the well.

The baby was taken to the Thaliparamba Co-operative Hospital and later to Pariyaram Medical College, where doctors declared him dead, police said.

Police said Mubashira and her relatives were questioned for two days before she was arrested at her house earlier in the day. The interrogation was conducted under the supervision of Thaliparamba Deputy Superintendent of Police, K E Premachandran.

Officials said they had received indications on Tuesday that the mother had deliberately thrown the child into the well.

"The motive behind the act is still unclear, and further investigation is underway," police added. PTI COR LGK SSK