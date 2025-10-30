Kerala woman booked for abandoning aborted fetus at quarry

Thrissur (Kerala), Oct 30 (PTI) Police have registered a case against a 37-year-old woman who allegedly abandoned an eight-month-old fetus at a quarry in Attoor here, officials said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Swapna, a resident of Bhagavathikunnu in Attoor.

The case was registered on Wednesday night, police said.

According to officials at the Cheruthuruthi police station, Swapna was recently admitted to a hospital with severe bleeding.

Hospital authorities suspected that she had undergone an illegal abortion and alerted the police.

A subsequent probe revealed that Swapna had concealed her pregnancy from her family and had taken abortion pills last month to terminate her eight-month pregnancy, police said.

As per the FIR, she delivered the fetus in the toilet of her house, placed it inside a bag, and later abandoned it at a nearby quarry.

Police said a case has been registered against her under Sections 88 (causing miscarriage) and 94 (secret disposal of a dead child’s body) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Swapna is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital, and her statement will be recorded once her health improves.

Police said statements from her relatives will also be taken as part of the investigation. PTI TBA TBA KH