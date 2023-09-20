Kerala woman booked under POCSO for obscene social media post about stepdaughter

Idukki (Kerala), Sep 20 (PTI) Angry with her husband, a 20-year-old woman allegedly used his social media account to put up a obscene post against his 11-year-old daughter from an earlier marriage. A POCSO case was registered against the woman, police said.

On seeing the post, the 44-year-old man's daughter, accompained by her grandmother, lodged a complaint with the police in Thodupuzha area of Idukki district of the state which on investigating the matter found that it was the complainant's stepmother who was allegedly responsible for it.

On being questioned, the woman admitted what she had done and said that she put up the post in a fit of anger following a fight with her husband over the legitimacy of their 6-month-old baby, an officer of Thodupuzha police station, where the FIR was registered said.

"We have not arrested the woman in view of the fact that she has a baby whom she is feeding. However, we will have to eventually arrest her. We will consult the jurisdictional court on the matter and will move accordingly," the officer said.

A case under various provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Juvenile Justice Act, Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act has been registered against her, he said.

"Several of the provisions are non-bailable," he added.

Police also said that all the devices of the couple have been seized and sent for forensic examination and based on the results, further course of action would be decided. PTI HMP HMP KH