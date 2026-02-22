Kerala: Woman dies after consuming poison following theft accusation by husband, in-laws

Kasaragod (Kerala), Feb 22 (PTI) A 24-year-old woman died after allegedly consuming poison following accusations of theft levelled against her by her husband and his family at Alampady, police said on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Jaseela of Muliyar. She was the mother of two children.

Police said she allegedly recorded a video and left a suicide note claiming that her husband and his family had accused her of stealing jewellery from a neighbour before she consumed poison a few days ago.

She was admitted to a hospital but died on February 20.

In the video, Jaseela reportedly stated that she had not stolen any jewellery, as alleged by her husband, mother-in-law, and neighbours.

She also claimed that the police had questioned her in connection with the alleged theft and that a neighbour had come to her native place and "created a scene".

Jaseela said in the video that her parents were under severe distress following the developments.

The family alleged that she had been subjected to emotional and physical harassment, which drove her to take the extreme step, police said.

Police officials at Vidyanagar station said a case was registered, and a detailed investigation has been launched.

Officials added that Jaseela’s statement was recorded by a magistrate while she was undergoing treatment at the hospital.

After the postmortem, the body was handed over to relatives on Saturday. PTI TBA SSK