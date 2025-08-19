Kerala woman dies by suicide after 'harassment' by moneylenders

Kochi, Aug 19, (PTI) A 46-year-old woman died by suicide on Tuesday in Kottuvally in Ernakulam district, after she was allegedly threatened by a moneylender, police said.

The woman was identified as Asha from Kottuvally South in North Paravoor.

As per the FIR registered at North Paravoor police station, Asha was found drowned in a river near her home by around 3 pm.

The FIR stated that Asha had borrowed Rs 10 lakh from a woman named Bindhu Pradeep.

However, even after repaying the entire amount, Bindhu allegedly demanded more money.

Police officials said a suicide note was recovered from Asha, in which she made allegations against Bindhu and her husband, Pradeep, a retired policeman who is allegedly involved in illegal money lending.

According to relatives, Asha had borrowed the money for her house repairs and medical expenses.

They also alleged that the victim had previously attempted to take her own life by harming herself a few days earlier.

Following this, Asha’s family filed a police complaint on Monday. The police discussed the matter with both Asha and Bindhu, a relative said.

However, after returning from the police station, Bindhu allegedly went to Asha’s house on Monday night and threatened her, a relative said.

Currently, the police have registered a case of unnatural death.

The body will be handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem on Wednesday.

Police officials said that a detailed investigation has been launched into the incident.

The involvement of Bindhu and her husband in abetting suicide will also be investigated, they added. PTI TBA TGB ROH