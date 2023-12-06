Kerala woman doctor's suicide; Minister orders probe

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 6 (PTI) Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Wednesday ordered a probe into the suicide of a young woman doctor who was found dead in an apartment here yesterday.

Shahana, a 26-year-old postgraduate doctor at the surgery department in the Government Medical College here, was found unconscious at the apartment and later declared brought dead at the hospital, police had said.

In a statement, George said the probe was ordered after allegations of dowry related issues causing the suicide cropped up.

Directions have been given to the director of the Women and Child Development Department to carry out a probe and submit a report, she said.

Meanwhile, Medical College police, which registered a case of unnatural death, has started a probe and recorded statements of the deceased doctor's relatives.

Though police didn't divulge much details, sources said a suicide note was recovered from the apartment in which the victim has stated that "everybody wants money only".

Persons close to the deceased's family alleged that Shahana was depressed as her friend, who was also a doctor, backed out of their marriage citing dowry as the reason.

Though Shahana's family was ready to give dowry, the groom's family had later demanded a heftier amount which the former were unable to meet, a local councillor alleged.

"They demanded a huge amount as dowry and later backed out from the proposal. Dr Shahana was depressed over that," the councillor alleged. PTI LGK SA