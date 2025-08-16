Kerala: Woman electrocuted by fallen power line in courtyard

Kozhikode (Kerala), Aug 16 (PTI) A 53-year-old woman met with a tragic end after coming into contact with a live wire while sweeping the courtyard of her house in Vadakara in this north Kerala district on Saturday, police said.

The victim is identified as Usha, a native of Thodannur, they added.

According to police, the electric line snapped and fell in Usha's courtyard after an uprooted tree fell upon it. Clueless about it, she trampled the live wire while sweeping the ground, they said.

Though she was rushed to a nearby hospital, her life could not be saved.

Usha is the latest victim of several similar accidents involving powerlines snapped from nearby electric poles in Kerala in recent times. A 19-year-old youth died in Nedumangadu in Thiruvananthapuram district recently after coming into contact with a live wire that had snapped and fallen on the road, following heavy rains.

The electrocution of an eighth standard student, after coming into contact with a live wire, at an aided school in Thevalakkara in Kollam district triggered a political row in the state last month. PTI LGK ADB