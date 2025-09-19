Kerala: Woman goes missing after Rs 11 lakh cyber fraud; police probe

Palakkad (Kerala), Sep 19 (PTI) Police have launched an investigation after a 62-year-old woman went missing from her residence in Kadampazhipuram, in the northern district, days after falling victim to a cyber fraud involving over Rs 11 lakh, officials said on Friday.

The missing woman has been identified as Prema, wife of Balasubramanium of Alangad in Kadampazhipuram, police said.

According to officials, Prema boarded a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus from Kadampazhipuram bus stop around 5 am on September 14 and has not returned home since. She could not be reached by phone.

A missing person case was registered at Sreekrishnapuram police station on the same day.

During the investigation, police found that Prema had recently been duped in a cyber fraud. She was contacted on Facebook by an unknown person claiming she had won a lottery worth Rs 15 crore. To claim the prize, she was asked to pay Rs 11 lakh as service charges.

Believing the offer, Prema pledged her gold ornaments and borrowed money to transfer the amount into three bank accounts on September 2. When there was no response by September 10, she sent messages demanding a refund. She was then reportedly asked to pay an additional Rs five lakh to receive the prize.

Realising she had been scammed, Prema informed her family and reportedly went into severe distress, police said. CCTV footage has confirmed that she reached Guruvayur.

A detailed probe is underway to trace her, officials added. PTI TBA SSK