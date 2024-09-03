Kerala: Woman held for smuggling ganja into jail for son

Thrissur (Kerala), Sep 3 (PTI) A 47-year-old woman was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly attempting to smuggle ganja into the Viyyur Central Jail, where her son is an inmate, an official said.

Latha, a resident of Panniyode in Thiruvananthapuram, was caught by the Excise team with 80 grams of ganja hidden in her handbag.

According to an Excise official, Latha's son, Harikrishnan, is currently under detention at the jail under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act.

He said the Excise department had received a tip-off that Latha would attempt to bring ganja to her son during her visit.

Upon inspection, the Excise team found the contraband in her handbag.

She was arrested and later released on station bail.

During questioning, Latha admitted to having brought ganja to the jail twice before, an official said.