Kerala woman held under POCSO for eloping with minor boy

Alappuzha (Kerala), Sep 2 (PTI) A 30-year-old woman has been arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly eloping with a 17-year-old boy and "sexually exploiting" him, police said on Tuesday.

The woman, a mother of two, fled with the minor—her distant relative—about a week ago.

Both were traced to Kollur in Karnataka five days later, following separate missing complaints filed by their families.

Police said the duo had avoided using mobile phones during the period.

They were taken into custody in Kollur, where the woman had rented a house in "an attempt to settle down", police added.

The woman first came into contact with the boy at a family function, after which the alleged exploitation began.

She reportedly left with him from his village under Kuthiyathodu police jurisdiction after her husband tried to bring her back to their marital home.

The Cherthala police arrested the woman under relevant sections of the POCSO Act, and a court has since remanded her to judicial custody. PTI TGB SSK