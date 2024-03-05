Kerala woman set on fire by male friend, dies

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 5 (PTI) A 46-year-old woman died on Tuesday morning succumbing to the over 90 per cent burns she suffered the previous night after being set on fire by a male friend here, police said.

The man, who also suffered around 60-70 per cent burns in the incident, is currently recovering at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, an officer of Pothencode police station here said.

Police said that the man was the victim's friend and came to her house yesterday night and asked her to come out.

After she went outside, an argument ensued between them. This escalated with the man pouring petrol on her and setting her on fire, the officer said.

As the fire spread to his body, the man jumped into a nearby well from where he was rescued by fire and rescue personnel, police said.

Both the victim and the accused were taken to the hospital, but the woman succumbed to her burn injuries today morning, police said.

A police officer said that initially the case was filed under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by fire) and 447 (criminal trespass) of the IPC, but since the woman has died, section 302 (murder) would be added after inquest proceedings are over.

The reason for the incident is not yet known, police said, adding that the victim was a widow living with her daughter and mother. PTI HMP HMP SDP