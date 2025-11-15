Kerala: Woman, son found dead in house

Thrissur (Kerala), Nov 15 (PTI) A woman and her son were found dead in their house in this central Kerala district, police said on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Vanaja (61) and her son Vijesh (37). The man was found hanging in the room while the woman was spotted lying on the floor, police said.

Prima facie it was a suspected case of suicide but the exact cause could be ascertained only after a post mortem, they added.

An investigation into the reasons that led to the suspected suicide is underway, police added. PTI LGK ADB