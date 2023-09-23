Kerala Women's Commission books IUML leader Shaji over remarks against Minister Veena George

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 23 (PTI) The Kerala Women's Commission on Saturday registered a case against Indian Union Muslim League leader K M Shaji over his alleged derogatory comments made against Health Minister Veena George.

The Commission also sought a report from Malappuram District Police chief in connection with the controversial speech made by Shaji at an IUML event held on Thursday.

Kerala Women's Commission Chairperson, P Sathidevi called the statement of the IUML leader 'anti-women' and 'condemnable.' "Strong opposition should be expressed against individuals who resort to hurling political obscenities like this," Sathidevi said in a statement.

The inappropriate words used by Shaji reflects his attitude towards women, she said adding such persons should be isolated by the civil society.

Condemning Shaji's remarks, the ruling CPI(M)'s women's wing All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) and youth wing DYFI had asked him to withdraw his statement and tender an unconditional apology.

Mocking George's speech in the state assembly, Shaji had said she (George) doesn't "know anything".

Meanwhile, DYFI termed Shaji's statement as 'anti-women' and shows the decay in his politics.

"Shaji is unable to digest the fact that a woman has entered politics and adorns high positions in the party or the government. He is someone who always talks against progressive politics," it had said in a statement. PTI RRT RRT ROH