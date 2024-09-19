Kerala Women's Commission proposes mandatory premarital counselling

Kozhikode (Kerala), Sep 19 (PTI) In a bid to address marital discord and foster stronger family bonds, the Kerala Women's Commission on Thursday proposed mandating premarital counselling at local self-government level before couples can officially register their marriage.

The Commission made this recommendation aiming to address the root causes of marital issues increasingly highlighted in the complaints it receives.

In a statement, P Satheedevi, Chairperson of the Commission, emphasised the pressing need for this intervention following a district-level meeting in Kozhikode.

According to her, many complaints point to a lack of understanding between spouses regarding family and marital dynamics, which often leads to domestic discord.

"Most of the grievances we encounter are related to conflicts within the husband-wife relationship. The absence of harmony and affection between partners is evident," Satheedevi said.

"Premarital counselling could offer a viable solution to these issues by equipping couples with the tools and insights needed to navigate their marital journey more effectively," the Commission said.

The recommendation is clear that, to achieve a more harmonious family life, couples should be required to undergo premarital counselling before their marriage is officially registered.

The Commission has urged the government to mandate that a certificate of completed premarital counselling be submitted at the time of marriage registration. This step is intended to ensure that all couples entering into marriage have received the necessary guidance to build a strong foundation for their relationship, it said.