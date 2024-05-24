Kerala Women''s Commission seeks report from police on organ trading

Thiruvananthapuram, May 24 (PTI) The Kerala State Commission for Women on Friday sought a report from the state police on the alleged instances of organ trading that were recently reported by the media.

Chairperson of the commission P Sathidevi asked the Thrissur and Ernakulam district police chiefs to look into the alleged organ trading and submit a report.

The commission, in a statement said that as per the news reports, women from weak financial backgrounds were being exploited by agents.

Recently, certain media reports have come out suggesting that many women from Thrissur and Ernakulam districts were exploited by a mafia that traded their organs for money. PTI RRT ANE