Kerala Women's Panel chief says no legal obstacle for Mukesh to continue as MLA

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 3 (PTI) Kerala Women's Commission Chairperson P Sathidevi on Monday said there was no legal obstacle for actor-turned-politician M Mukesh, who has been named an accused in a rape case, to continue as an MLA.

However, it was up to him to decide whether to quit on moral grounds.

Speaking to reporters, she said ethics vary from person to person, and it was up to the Kollam legislator to make a decision in this regard.

"There are specific circumstances under which a public representative should step down. An MLA must resign if the court sentences them to more than two years in prison. Let the trial proceed, and let the court make a final decision," she said.

The MLA could decide after the court verdict, she added.

Senior CPI(M) leader P K Sreemathi also stated that the state government does not have a policy of protecting wrongdoers.

She emphasised that the Left government always stands with victims and would never shield anyone found guilty.

The Women's Commission Chairperson and the senior woman leader made these remarks a day after the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala confirmed that the actor-turned-politician would continue as an MLA.

Responding to media reports that the police had filed a chargesheet against Mukesh, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan said the legislator would remain in office and that a decision would be made once the court delivers its verdict.

A rape case was registered against the CPI(M) legislator from Kollam on August 28, 2024, following allegations by a female actor that he had sexually assaulted her in 2010.

The special investigation team (SIT) recently filed a chargesheet against him before the Ernakulam Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, police sources said.

The SIT had formally arrested Mukesh in the case but released him based on anticipatory bail.

The actor claimed the charges were a result of his refusal to succumb to blackmail attempts by the complainant.

Multiple FIRs have been registered against several high-profile Malayalam film personalities following allegations of sexual harassment against various directors and actors, triggered by revelations in the Justice K Hema Committee report. PTI LGK SSK ROH