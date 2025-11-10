Kerala: Youngest Mayor Arya Rajendran bids emotional farewell after end of term

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 10 (PTI) Arya Rajendran, one of India’s youngest Mayors, bid an emotional farewell as she vacated the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation chair on Monday following the announcement of local body elections by the State Election Commission.

In a Facebook post, the CPI(M) leader reflected on her journey from a young student activist to becoming the Mayor of Kerala’s capital city at the age of 21 in 2020.

"When a 21-year-old girl from a leaking rented house became the Mayor of this great city, history will remember that it was only a party of ordinary people and workers that could make such a decision. I will continue to remain active among the people, fulfilling my organisational responsibilities," she wrote.

Calling the past five years transformative, Rajendran said she would never forget the support of people who stood by her and her party amid "false propaganda, personal attacks, and baseless rumours." She expressed gratitude to her family, party colleagues, political leaders, workers, and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for their support.

Rajendran also mentioned her husband, Balussery MLA K M Sachin Dev, acknowledging his constant encouragement.

"The girl who grew up facing hardship now has a life partner who stood by her through every struggle, and a child who brings new meaning to life. The support of our families in Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram gave me the strength to serve as a representative of the people," she said.

Rajendran, who was not included in the LDF's list of candidates for the upcoming civic polls in Thiruvananthapuram, concluded her note with the words: "The struggle continues." The Kerala State Election Commission on Monday announced that local body elections in the state will be held in two phases on December 9 and 11.