Kerala Youth Cong chief faces more charges in Secretariat march violence case

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 9 (PTI) Kerala Youth Congress President Rahul Mamkootathil, who is currently in jail for his involvement in a protest march to the Secretariat that turned violent last month, has been arrested again by the police investigating the case.

According to an officer from the Thiruvananthapuram Cantonment police station, Mamkootathil is now facing charges in three additional cases related to the march.

These cases involve incidents such as the damages of police vehicles during the protest, the officer said.

Currently held at Poojappura central prison, Mamkootathil was produced before the court on Tuesday and secured bail in two out of three fresh cases registered against him, as stated by his lawyer.

The third case pertains to the KPCC march to the DGP's office, and the court is expected to consider his bail plea on Wednesday.

The court is also set to consider his bail plea on Wednesday regarding the cases filed against him in connection with the clashes during the Secretariat march.

Meanwhile, Youth Congress workers held protest marches in various places, including Kozhikode and Pathanamthitta, in protest against the cases registered against Mamkottathil.

The police dispersed the protesters using water cannons. In Kozhikode, the police fired teargas shells at the Youth Congress workers.

The Youth Congress march, organised last month, aimed to draw attention to the alleged attacks on its workers by police and activists of the youth outfit of the ruling CPI(M) during the state government's Nava Kerala Sadas programme, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. PTI TGB TGB ROH