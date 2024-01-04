Advertisment
#National

Kerala Youth Congress holds protest march towards venue where PM Modi kickstarted LS poll campaign

NewsDrum Desk
04 Jan 2024
modi campaining for LS Elections 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waving at women as they shower marigold petals at the venue of women’s meet organised by the BJP in Thrissur (File image)

Thrissur (Kerala): Workers of the Youth Congress and KSU staged a march towards Thekkinkadu Maidan where Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a massive gathering of women a day ago, protesting the cutting of branches of a banyan tree near the venue.

The BJP workers countered the Youth Congress-Kerala Students Union (KSU) activists' march, intensifying the already charged atmosphere.

Congress sources said the protest was in response to the cutting of branches of the banyan tree near the venue, undertaken as part of security measures for Modi's programme here on Wednesday.

The BJP alleged that the Youth Congress and KSU workers had brought cow dung to sprinkle it at the venue where Modi had spoken, sparking tension.

The situation escalated to a point where a significant number of police personnel were deployed at the spot. The police had to use force to disperse the two groups and restore order in the area.

The Youth Congress workers alleged that the BJP activists had arrived there armed with sticks, intending to attack them.

